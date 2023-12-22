TULSA, Oklahoma — The New Mexico State men’s basketball team suffered a third straight loss after it was handed a 65-59 defeat by Tulsa at the Donald W. Reynolds Center on Friday night.

FINAL: Tulsa 65, @NMStateMBB 59



New Mexico State drops its third straight game and fall to 5-9 on the year. NMSU back in action on Dec. 30 at the Pan American Center against Cal Baptist. — Sam Guzman (@SamGuzmanTV) December 23, 2023

New Mexico State took the lead of the game at the18:06 mark of the first half. The Aggies held onto the lead into halftime and then lost it after Jared Garcia hit a pair of free throws to put Tulsa up 55-54 with 06:21 to go in the second half. Tulsa then outscored NMSU, 11-5 in the last six minutes of the game and secured the win to improve its record to 8-0 at home this season.

This was a tough loss for New Mexico State as it held a lead for a total of 32 minutes and four seconds in the contest, while Tulsa held a lead just for six minutes and fifty-eight seconds.

New Mexico State’s leading scored in the contest was Femi Odukale, who had 12 points on 4-of-9 shooting from the floor and shot 4-of-5 from the free throw line. Kaosi Ezeague led the Aggies in rebounding with seven boards. Jordan Rawls had the most assists on the team with four of them in the contest.

The three-point shot did not fall for New Mexico State a ton. The Aggies made only four three-pointers on 27 total attempts in the game for a 14.8 three-point percentage.

Tulsa had three players finish the night in double figures in scoring. PJ Haggerty led the way with 23 points with 13 of his points coming from the free throw line. Jared Garcia scored 17 points and Cobe Willliams scored 13 points with nine of them being from three-point shots.

New Mexico State now sits with a 5-9 overall record at this point of the season. NMSU will be back in action on Dec. 30 at the Pan American Center against California Baptist.