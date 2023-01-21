ST. GEORGE, Utah (KTSM) – New Mexico State men’s basketball suffered an 89-76 loss to Utah Tech at Burns Arena on Saturday night.

FINAL: Utah Tech 89 New Mexico State 76

Aggies 0-8 in WAC play. Utah Tech ends five game losing streak. NMSU has 4 wins over Division I teams and play at a top tier Utah Valley team in a week — Jason Groves (@JPGroves) January 22, 2023

Utah Tech made 11 three-pointers in the game on 25 attempts. This was the second game in a row that New Mexico State’s opponent made at least ten three-pointers. The Aggies have given up 31 made threes in the last two contests.

Noa Gonsalves was Utah Tech’s leading scorer, as he recorded 24 points on 7-of-12 shooting from the field. Isaiah Pope followed up with 23 points of his own on 7-of-14 shooting from the floor. Cameron Gooden was the third player to finish the game in double-figures in the scoring department as he tallied 17 points.

New Mexico State shot 44.3% from the field, 34.8% from three, and 60.9% from the free throw line. Anthony Roy was the Aggies’ leading scorer, as he scored 20 points on 8-of-12 shooting from the floor. Roy nailed four three-pointers on five attempts. Xavier Pinson scored 15 points on 4-of-11 shooting and Doctor Bradley also finished the night in double-figures with 12 points.

That was New Mexico State’s eighth straight loss as they remain winless in Western Athletic Conference (WAC) play so far this season.

“Early in conference and the year, the attention to detail was better. I don’t know if losing has something to do with that,” NM State men’s basketball head coach Greg Heiar said postgame. “The offensive end is dictating how we defend and effort level. The lack of consistency for attention to detail is disappointing.”

New Mexico State (7-13, 0-8 WAC) will have a week to prepare for their next game. The Aggies will play another game in Utah when they duke it out with Utah Valley on Saturday, Jan. 28.