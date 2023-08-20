LUBBOCK, Texas – The early part of any team’s schedule is often used to experiment, finding out what works and what doesn’t. Following Thursday’s stunning last-minute win over Portland State, the Aggies were hoping to repeat the magic in Lubbock.



NM State (1-1-0, 0-0-0 CUSA) fell to Texas Tech (1-0-1, 0-0-0 Big 12) by a final score of 5-0 from John Walker Soccer Complex. The Aggies were unable to find an offensive rhythm throughout the match, totaling just six shots with one on goal. This marks the first loss of the season for NM State, and the first time the Aggies were held scoreless since the season opener of the 2022 season against Oregon (2-0).



MATCH RECAP



The Red Raiders were aggressive early, picking up a pair of shots within the first five minutes of action. The Aggies clamped the Texas Tech attack for much of the next ten minutes, but a shot by 2022 All-Big 12 selection Ashleigh Williams found the back of the net at the 15-minute mark to put NM State behind 1-0.



The Aggies struggled against an aggressive Texas Tech defense, tallying just one shot through the first 25 minutes of action – a shot by Gia Valenti that went wide of the net. Ariana Leamons recorded a shot for the Crimson & White from above the goal box that went just wide off her right foot. Moments later, Vanderbilt transfer Alex Kerr slipped a second ball past the Aggie defense to make it a 2-0 ballgame with 18 minutes to go in the first half.



Minutes before the end of the first half, Lauren Machuca and Kennedy Herrera came into the game for the Aggies, making their first career appearances. With just over a minute to go, a foul on NM State in the box gave the Red Raiders a penalty kick. Preseason Big-12 selection Hannah Smith knocked it through the bottom right of the net, sending the game to halftime with the Aggies facing a 3-0 deficit.



At the half, the Aggies trailed Texas Tech in both shots (8-3) and shots on goal (5-1). A minute into the second half, the Red Raiders scored again to make it a 4-0 affair, tacking on another to make it a 5-0 final. Six different Aggies collected shots on the night, with an attempt by Mya Gonzales the only shot on goal. Valerie Guha tallied four saves, one less than her career-high of five recorded on Thursday.



NUMBERS OF NOTE

The Aggies are now 0-9 against ‘Power Five’ programs all-time, with each game coming on the road or at a neutral site location. This changes on Thursday, August 27 when the Sun Devils of Arizona State come to Las Cruces to open the Aggies’ 2023 home schedule.

Loma McNeese made her 40 th career start for the Aggies, while Mya Gonzales recorded her first.

made her 40 career start for the Aggies, while recorded her first. Karolanne Lafortune , Lauren Machuca , and Kennedy Herrera made their first career appearances for the Crimson & White.

UP NEXT



Following a pair of road matches to open the season, the Aggies will head back to Las Cruces for five straight home games. Arizona State will kick off the NM State home slate Thursday, August 27, first kick is scheduled for 7 p.m. MT. On Sunday, August 31, the Crimson & White will host a rematch against 2022 opponent Cal State Fullerton. Last season, the Aggies rallied from a 2-1 deficit in the final minutes of the match to secure a 2-2 tie.



