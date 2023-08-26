LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Infront of a national television audience on ESPN and 15,356 fans at Aggie Memorial Stadium, New Mexico State was dealt a 41-30 defeat by Massachusetts in its Week 0 game on Saturday night.

FINAL: UMass comes into Las Cruces as 7-point underdogs and defeats New Mexico State 41-30. 3 turnovers lead directly to 3 UMass touchdowns.



Big disappointment for the Aggies coming off the Quick Lane Bowl win with so much excitement. NMSU is home vs. Western Illinois next week. — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) August 27, 2023

“Tonight was certainly disappointing,” NM State head coach Jerry Kill said. “I don’t think we played up to our abilities. Sometimes you’ve got to play the first game to see where you’re at.”

Turnovers proved to be costly for New Mexico State. The Aggies had three total turnovers in its game and UMass capitalized off every single one as the Minutemen scored 21 points off turnovers.

“They outplayed us, they beat us in every phase,” Kill said. “When you turnover the ball three times, you’re going to lose. You can’t win games turning over the ball three times. You’re the one that issues the turnovers I don’t know any other way to put it.”

New Mexico State’s first drive of the game ended in an interception. In the ensuing drive, it took UMass just three plays to get on the board via a 10-yard Anthony Simpson touchdown run.

In the second quarter, New Mexico State tied the game at 7 after an 80-yard touchdown run by Ahmonte Watkins. Both teams went into halftime tied at 10.

The fourth quarter of the game was a high scoring one as both teams combined for seven touchdowns.

Down 20-10, New Mexico State’s Diego Pavia launched a 42-yard pass to Trent Hudson with 13:27 left in the game to cut down UMass’ lead to 20-17.

UMass replied with another score of its own as Kay’Ron Lynch-Adams’ ten-yard rushing touchdown put the Minutemen up 27-17 with 7:47 left to play.

Later on, Pavia was picked off by Isaiah Rutherford and was returned for six and extended the Minutemen’s lead to 34-17.

“I take responsibility for it, offense wasn’t there tonight, there’s too many turnovers in the game.” Pavia said post-game.

UMass would go onto hold a double-digit lead the rest of the way despite NMSU’s last two touchdowns in the last five minutes of the game and win it 41-30.

New Mexico State (0-1, 0-1 Conference USA) will now look to rebounds from its disappointing season opening loss when it hosts Western Illinois on Saturday, Sept. 2 at Aggie Memorial Stadium.