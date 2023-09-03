LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – New Mexico State grabbed its first win of the 2023 season after beating FCS program Western Illinois, 58-21, at Aggie Memorial Stadium on Saturday night.

.@NMStateFootball coming out for its game against Western Illinois at Aggie Memorial Stadium tonight. Aggies looking for its first win of the season after dropping its season opener to UMass last Saturday.



Highlights tonight at 10 on @KTSMtv. pic.twitter.com/YtVYmU3Gn2 — Sam Guzman (@SamGuzmanTV) September 3, 2023

The win was a well needed one for New Mexico State after they dropped its season opener against UMass last Saturday.

New Mexico State’s offense put up 650 total yards (270 rushing, 380 passing). Diego Pavia went 16-for-20 collecting 317 passing yards and two passing touchdowns. Backup quarterback Eli Stowers got some snaps in at QB when New Mexico State was in goal line position. Stowers had one rushing touchdown.

New Mexico State tacks on its third TD of the game. Eli Stowers with an option toss to Ahmonte Watkins. NMSU leads Western Illinois 20-7 with 1:43 left in the first half. — Sam Guzman (@SamGuzmanTV) September 3, 2023

New Mexico State’s running back group combined for four total touchdowns on the night. Star Thomas led the way with two touchdowns and 96 rushing yards on 12 carries. Freshman running back Makhilyn Young rushed for 34 yards and had a rushing touchdown. Ahmonte Watkins had 21 rushing yards on four carries and a rushing touchdown.

Head down. Can't be stopped. The Aggies are nearing 200 yards on the ground.🚚#AggieUp x #HHLP https://t.co/2BiF10aIiz pic.twitter.com/2MLOKJXMpa — New Mexico State Football (@NMStateFootball) September 3, 2023

NMSU wide receiver Jonathan Brady led all receivers with 102 receiving yards on four receptions and one receiving touchdown.

New Mexico State’s defense held Western Illinois’ offense to 251 total yards. J.J. Dervil and Keyshaun Elliott each had seven total tackles. The defense combined for 61 total tackles and 11 tackles for loss. Nikhil Webb Walker had 1.5 sacks on the night.

.@jgutter21 rips the top off the Leatherneck defense to put the Aggies up by 3️⃣0️⃣#AggieUp x #HHLP pic.twitter.com/cMrXEug6lM — New Mexico State Football (@NMStateFootball) September 3, 2023

New Mexico State (1-1, 0-0 Conference USA) will now hit the road and play its first away game of the 2023 season. The Aggies, in its first CUSA game of the season, will take on Liberty at Williams Stadium in Lynchburg, Virginia on Saturday, Sept. 9.