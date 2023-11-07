LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) — New Mexico State (7-3, 5-1 CUSA) is one win away from doing something many thought the Aggies wouldn’t in its first year in Conference USA.

According to Conference USA, A win against Western Kentucky on Saturday clinches a spot in the Conference USA championship game for New Mexico State.

Jax State is ineligible for postseason play this year due to its FCS to FBS transition.

Locking in a spot in the CUSA championship game would be another huge accomplishment for New Mexico State in year two under head coach Jerry Kill. Last Saturday, New Mexico State became bowl eligible for the second year in a row after a 13-7 win over Middle Tennessee at Aggie Memorial Stadium.

The Aggies look to grab a win at WKU in order to reach another one its goals for the 2023 season.

“I don’t think anybody in the country or anybody around thought we would be in the position we were in last year and the position we are in this year,” NM State football head coach Jerry Kill said on Tuesday. “To be honest with you, when we first asked the kids ‘what your goals are?’, they said to get back to a bowl game and I said ‘wait a minute, is that the highest goal you want? How about a conference championship? That’s right coach.’ So, our goals went up so to speak and that was at the beginning of the season.”

The last time New Mexico State football won a conference championship was back in the 1978 season. The Aggies won the Missouri Valley Conference championship with a 6-5 overall record and 5-1 conference play record.

Standing in the way of New Mexico State securing a spot in the Conference USA championship game is a program that was projected at the beginning of the 2023 season to play in that exact game: Western Kentucky (5-4, 3-2 CUSA).

The Conference USA 2023 football preseason poll forecasted a championship game matchup of WKU and Liberty. Liberty (9-0, 7-0 CUSA) actually already clinched its spot in this year’s title game and will host the game after a 56-30 win over LA Tech last Saturday.

Getting back to Western Kentucky, the Hilltoppers are still in contention for a spot in the CUSA championship game, but they’ll need a win over New Mexico State to increase its chances.

Western Kentucky brings in the second highest scoring offense in the conference. The Hilltoppers are averaging 28.9 points per game. WKU’s offense is led by quarterback Austin Reed. The redshirt senior has thrown for 2,398 yards (266.44 yards per game), has 21 touchdown passes, and just six interceptions in nine games played this season.

“He was pointed out as best quarterback in the league and there’s a reason we try to recruit him and we didn’t get him. Western Kentucky got him,” Kill said on Tuesday. “He can throw the ball around, excellent quarterback. They know who they are and they can score in a hurry.”

To counter WKU’s explosive offense, New Mexico State will bring in its defense that is only allowing opponents to score 20.0 points per game. NMSU leads CUSA in scoring defense.

New Mexico State will also look to get its offense back rolling. Nwe Mexico State struggled to score in its last game against Middle Tennessee after it was averaging 29.0 points per game in the four contests prior to the MTSU game.

New Mexico State also heads into Saturday’s game on fire with a five game winning streak. The Aggies know what’s on the line on Saturday and ar ready to make more history when they take on WKU.

“There’s two pages of records these kids have accomplished so this is another stepping stone and the stepping stone has come a lot earlier than I thought it would, but credit the kids for that, not me.” Kill said on Tuesday.

New Mexico State and WKU will go head-to-head on Saturday, Nov. 11 at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Kickoff is slated for 1:30 p.m. MT.