LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – New Mexico State (8-3, 6-1 CUSA) is set to play its first and only game this season against a power five program on Saturday when it takes on Auburn (6-4, 3-4 SEC) at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

This matchup against Auburn puts New Mexico State in an odd spot. The Aggies have already accomplished its big regular season goals, clinching spots in a bowl game and, most importantly, the Conference USA Championship game on Dec. 1.

Despite not having much to gain from this game, besides a payout of $1.85 million dollars, NMSU head coach Jerry Kill said in his weekly press conference on Monday that his team will approach this game no different from the others.

“Am I excited that we’re playing a team like this, this late in the year with so much things riding> No. But what are we going to do about it? So we just need to get ready and see what happens.” NMSU football head coach Jerry Kill said.

“It’s not going to be easy by any means, but I’m never going to be one to write us off because I really do think we have a shot at it. It’s just a matter of bringing it all together and executing on all phases of the game.” NMSU athlete Eli Stowers said.

It’s still unclear if NMSU quarterback Diego Pavia will get the start at Auburn. Coach Kill said they would monitor Pavia this week. With less than two minutes to go in the first quarter of NMSU’s game against WKU last Saturday, Pavia scrambled for a gain of 12 yards before he ran out of bounds and grabbed his right hamstring. Pavia stayed in the game and finished the game. On Monday, Kill said that Pavia practiced with the team but wasn’t at full speed and added that Pavia’s status for the game against Auburn is one that will be decided as the week goes on.

Pure speculation here, if Pavia can’t start on Saturday, it is likely we could see Eli Stowers get his first start at QB at New Mexico State.

New Mexico State will take its six-game win streak to Jordan-Hare Stadium and put it on the line against Auburn, who also is currently on a win streak of its own, three games to be specific.

Auburn, led by head coach Hugh Freeze, is ranked third in the SEC and ninth nationally in rushing offense, averaging 207.2 yards per game. The Tigers’ defense leads the SEC in turnovers forced with 17 (11 interceptions, 6 fumbles recovered). Auburn has forced a turnover in 19 straight games dating through last season, the second longest active streak nationally behind Toledo (21).

New Mexico State will look to protect the ball. The Aggies are 5-0 this season when they commit zero turnovers in a game. On the contrary, the Aggies are 3-3 when the opposing defense comes up with at least one turnover.

Currently, the Aggies rank ninth in the nation in passing yards per completion – averaging over 14 yards per reception (14.6). The Aggies have also now rushed for over 170 yards in 14 consecutive games and rushed for over 200 yards in three of their last three games.

Saturday will mark the 28th time that the Aggies will line up against an SEC opponent. Currently, the Aggies are 0-27 all-time against the Power Five conference. New Mexico State has also never beat Auburn in their three all-time meetings so far. Auburn won the first meeting by a 55-14 score in 1993. In 2007, the Tigers were 55-20 winners and Auburn took the most recent matchup, played in 2012, by a 42-7 score.

New Mexico State and Auburn will clash on Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Kickoff is at 2:00 p.m. MT. The game will air on the SEC Network.