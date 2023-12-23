LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – New Mexico State University football head coach Jerry Kill is stepping down after two seasons. ESPN’s Pete Thamel was first to report this. Sources later confirmed the news to KTSM on Saturday.

Sources: Jerry Kill is stepping down as head coach at New Mexico State. The school is expected to name former UNLV head coach Tony Sanchez the new head coach. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 23, 2023

New Mexico State head coach Jerry Kill is stepping down after 2 seasons, sources confirm to KTSM. Wide receivers coach Tony Sanchez is expected to take over for him. @PeteThamel first. — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) December 23, 2023

Sources told KTSM that NMSU wide receivers coach Tony Sanchez is expected to take over for Kill.

New Mexico State, under the direction of Kill, went 17-11 and made two bowl game appearances.

Kill’s departure from NMSU comes after a historic 2023 season. Kill led NMSU to a 10-5 season, the program’s first ten-win season since 1960. Kill also led NMSU, in its first year as members of Conference USA, to a 7-2 league record and played for the conference championship against a nationally ranked Liberty team.

New Mexico State also secured back-to-back bowl game berths for the first time since the 1959 and 1960 seasons. New Mexico State suffered a 37-10 loss to Fresno State in the 2023 New Mexico Bowl. Last year, New Mexico State grabbed a 24-19 win over Bowling Green in the 2022 Quick Lane Bowl to cap off a 7-6 season.

Kill, who was brought in as the “fix it guy,” took New Mexico State football to being one of the worst programs in the country to a program to be reckoned with the last two years.

This is a developing story, will be updated once more information is gathered.