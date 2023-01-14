LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – New Mexico State (7-11, 0-6 WAC) men’s basketball was handed a 66-55 loss by UT Arlington (6-13, 1-5 WAC) at the Pan American Center on Saturday.

FINAL: UT-Arlington beats New Mexico State 66-55 as the Aggies fall to 7-11, 0-6 in the WAC. NMSU is all alone in last place in the league and they’re just 4-11 vs. D1 teams. Their worst start to a conference season since 1954-55 continues. — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) January 15, 2023

It was the battle of two winless WAC teams, and it was UT Arlington that managed to get rid of that “0” in the win column in league play.

“This is uncharted territory for this university, for men’s basketball, for our fans, for this community, for everyone that supports this basketball program,” NM State men’s basketball head coach Greg Heiar said. “This is something that I and we have to figure out.”

“We just got to really lock in. I think we are too casual sometimes,” NM State men’s basketball guard Kyle Feit said. “Those little spurts of resting really hurt us and it can be contagious. We have to continue to play fast and play hard.”

Xavier Pinson and Kyle Feit were the Aggies leading scorers on the night. Pinson scored 12 points on 4-of-12 shooting from the floor. Feit had 11 points on 3-of-5 shooting from the field. All three makes were three-point shots. New Mexico State shot 32% from the floor, 25% from three, and 76% from the free throw line.

UT-Arlington had three players finish the game in double figures. Chendall Weaver collected 16 points on 6-of-10 shooting from the floor. Shemar Wilson contributed with 15 points of his own and Brandon Walker recorded 10 points.

Things did not start well for New Mexico State as UTA jumped out to an 8-0 lead after a Kyron Gibson three-point shot fell at the 17:34 mark of the first half. New Mexico State took back the lead after a 11-2 run. A Kyle Feit three-pointer gave the Aggies a 11-10 lead with 13:46 left in the first half.

After giving up the lead the very next play, NMSU grabbed the lead back and kept it as they headed into the half. New Mexico State was up 33-26 at halftime.

The Mavericks started the second half on a 9-0 run to take a 35-33 lead after an Aaron Cash three-point shot fell with 17:05 in the frame.

UTA then extended their lead to double digits after points after Shmar Wilson made a second chance lay-up with 10:32 left in the period. The Mavericks would build as big as a 17-point lead when Brandyn Talbot made a pair of free throws with 3:00 left in the game. New Mexico State never got within double digits after that.

With the loss, New Mexico State fell into last place in the Western Athletic Conference as they are the only team that has not won a league game at this point of the season.

New Mexico State will now prepare to play their next three games on the road. The Aggies will aim to snap a six-game losing streak when they face Southern Utah on Thursday, Jan. 19.