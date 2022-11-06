SEATTLE, Wash – What a ride is has been for the 2022 NM State women’s soccer team – Coming into the year, the Aggies had only two prior winning seasons and had only advanced in the WAC tournament three times.

Now, for the first time ever, they can officially call themselves champions of the WAC.

The game was a tight one: Only one goal was scored in the match, just like the previous two matches the Aggies played. Makenna Gottschalk and the Aggie defense played phenomenal the whole tournament not allowing a score the entire week. Gottschalk was ultimately named the tournament MVP after recording a whopping 15 saves throughout the week.

Tati Jerman scored her second career goal in as many games earning her one of the five Aggie All-Tournament selections. Xitlaly Hernandez , Loma McNeese , Sofia Beerworth and Makenna Gottschalk also earned All-Tournament honors.

Now that the Aggies have punched their ticket to the big dance, they await their opponent in the NCAA Tournament, which will be announced Monday, November 6, at 2 p.m. MT.