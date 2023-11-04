LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – New Mexico State (7-3, 5-1 CUSA) grabbed its biggest win of the season yet at Aggie Memorial Stadium on Saturday.

New Mexico State beat Middle Tennessee, 13-7, to claim its seventh win of the year which secured the Aggies a bowl game berth for 2023.

This is the second year in a row that New Mexico State has become bowl eligible. It’s the first time that feat has been accomplished since the 1959 and 1960 seasons.

New Mexico State is bowl bound for the second year in a row. First time since 59-60 they’ve gone in back to back years. 13-7 winners over MTSU pic.twitter.com/xkiYIhZ0hs — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) November 5, 2023

The game, that was a defensive battle the whole way, came down to the last drive of the contest. Middle Tennessee got the ball back with 3:57 left in the game as they trailed New Mexico State, 13-7. The Blue Raiders marched all the way down to NMSU’s 15-yard line. The Blue Raiders faced 4th and 9 with nine seconds left in the game and down by six. Nicholas Vattiato’s pass intended for Elijah Metcalf was incomplete, time expired, and that would seal the deal for New Mexico State.

New Mexico State’s sidelines and crowd erupted in celebration. It made for a special feeling for Coach Kill as he has now guided the Aggies to two straight bowl game berths in his first two years leading the program.

“I just shook my head to be honest with you,” NM State head coach Jerry Kill said. “Most of the times it takes the third year to get all this stuff and to do it in two years.”

Find someone who hugs you the same way @coachkill_fb hugs @CoachNDreiling.



New Mexico State going to a bowl game for the second consecutive year and got a step closer to locking in a spot in the @ConferenceUSA Championship game.



📸: @NMStateFootball pic.twitter.com/X0UOAQJ7wk — Sam Guzman (@SamGuzmanTV) November 5, 2023

“As soon as I saw the ball hit the ground, it was probably the best feeling I’ve ever had playing football.” NM State defensive tackle Izaiah Reed said. “I got to say that was the most satisfying win I’ve ever had and there’s no team or group of guys I rather do this with.”

Along with the bowl game berth, New Mexico State, who is currently in its first season in Conference USA, put itself one step closer to locking in its spot in the Conference USA Championship game.

A win next week against Western Kentucky will give New Mexico State a ticket to play Liberty (9-0, 7-0 CUSA) in the CUSA Championship game on Dec. 1.