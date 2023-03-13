LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – The New Mexico State (0-13, 0-3 WAC) baseball team will look to avoid equaling the worst start in program history when they take on Ottawa University of Arizona (OUAZ), a NAIA program, at Presley Askew Field on Tuesday.

The 1968 New Mexico State baseball team started its season 0-14.

This year’s NMSU baseball team currently sits with a 0-13 record and most recently lost three straight games to Grand Canyon to open up WAC play.

OUAZ enters this contest with a 11-91 record. OUAZ went 2-2 over the weekend with wins against Jamestown and Dickson State.

New Mexico State and OUAZ will face off in a one-game series at Presley Askew Field on Tuesday. First pitch is set for 6:00 p.m. MT.

Darius Garcia will make his first start in an Aggie uniform on Tuesday. Garcia, an Albuquerque native, has made just one appearance thus far for NM State.



Darius Garcia will make his first start in an Aggie uniform on Tuesday. Garcia, an Albuquerque native, has made just one appearance thus far for NM State.

Probable Pitchers LHP Darius Garcia (0-0, 99.99) Tuesday TBA (0-0,0.00)