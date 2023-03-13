LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – The New Mexico State (0-13, 0-3 WAC) baseball team will look to avoid equaling the worst start in program history when they take on Ottawa University of Arizona (OUAZ), a NAIA program, at Presley Askew Field on Tuesday.
The 1968 New Mexico State baseball team started its season 0-14.
This year’s NMSU baseball team currently sits with a 0-13 record and most recently lost three straight games to Grand Canyon to open up WAC play.
OUAZ enters this contest with a 11-91 record. OUAZ went 2-2 over the weekend with wins against Jamestown and Dickson State.
New Mexico State and OUAZ will face off in a one-game series at Presley Askew Field on Tuesday. First pitch is set for 6:00 p.m. MT.
Game Notes (Courtesy: NM State Athletics)
LAS CRUCES, N.M. – After three games on the road against Grand Canyon, NM State will return to Presley Askew Field to host Ottawa (Ariz.) on Tuesday night. Interim head coach Keith Zuniga and company look to pick up the first win of the 2023 campaign against the NAIA foe.
Darius Garcia will make his first start in an Aggie uniform on Tuesday. Garcia, an Albuquerque native, has made just one appearance thus far for NM State.
|Game Information
|TV/Streaming
|WAC Digital Network
|Radio
|91.5 FM KRUX
|Tickets
|Ticketmaster
|Probable Pitchers
|LHP Darius Garcia (0-0, 99.99)
|Tuesday
|TBA (0-0,0.00)
SCOUTING THE SPIRIT
Ottawa Arizona enters the midweek tilt with an 11-9-1 record. The Spirit went 2-2 over the weekend with wins against Jamestown and Dickson State.
HAVE A DAY, CP!
Arizona native Christian Perez notched his first hit, multi-hit game, RBI, and multi-RBI game against Grand Canyon on Sunday, March 12.
TURNING TWO
On Friday, March 10 the Aggies turned a season-high three double plays at Grand Canyon. Just two days later, NM State matched the number with three more double plays in the Sunday game. NM State is currently turning 1.08 double plays per game, which is tied for eighth-best in Division I.
BIG HIT MITCH
In his first career start, true freshman Mitch Namie recorded a three-hit game. Namie smoked three singles in the Aggies’ 4-3 loss in ten innings to Pacific on March 4.
FOR THE RECORD…
Infielder Kevin Jimenez sits inside or near the top-ten in NM State school history for many offensive categories. With 47 career doubles, Jimenez needs just 14 this season to become NM State’s all-time two-bag leader. Jimenez doubled twice in NM State’s Sunday tilt with the Lopes.
WALK IT OUT
Kevin Jimenez has drawn 116 career walks – The fourth most in NM State history. Jimenez passed Tanner White (2010-11) on February 25 vs. Northwestern State in Sugar Land, Texas. Jimenez sits four walks behind Chris Fanning (1988-91; 120) to move into a tie for third place.