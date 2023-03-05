LAS CRUCES, N.M. – In the series finale at Presley Askew Field, Pacific flexed its muscle against NM State, pouring on 13 runs and 21 hits to easily take Sunday’s contest 13-4.



Kevin Jimenez was the lone bright spot for the Aggies’ offense. In the sixth inning, Jimenez broke up Pacific’s no-hit bid with a single to left field. Later in the ballgame, Jimenez launched a home run to straight away center field for his season long ball of the season.



Following Jimenez’s single, Karl Koerper roped a two-run single back through the middle to plate Jimenez and Logan Gallina . The two RBI for Koerper matched him for the team lead with four on the season.



At the plate, NM State showed signs of intense discipline with a season-high seven walks drawn on Sunday. Additionally, the Aggies struck out just five times in the series finale, the lowest of any game this season.



Without a midweek contest this week, NM State’s next contests will come on the road at Grand Canyon. The opening series of WAC play will kick off at 6:00 p.m. MT on Friday and can be streamed through ESPN+.



Quick Hits

drove in two runs with a single in the sixth inning Hayden Johns and Saul Soto both worked scoreless innings in the contest.

and both worked scoreless innings in the contest. Through four appearances, Johns remains one of just two Aggies with a spotless 0.00 ERA.

