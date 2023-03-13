LAS CRUCES, N.M. – Following the approval of a schedule change request involving the football programs of NM State and FIU, the date of the game between the Aggies and Panthers has been moved.



On Wednesday, New Mexico State and Florida International agreed to move their conference football game to Wednesday, October 4. The date of this game is being moved at the request of the Conference USA office and their multimedia partners.



The contest will be the first home conference game for NM State as a member of C-USA. Kickoff time for the Wednesday night matchup is yet to be announced.