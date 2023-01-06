LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – New Mexico State (7-8, 2-1 WAC) women’s basketball is set to play Tarleton (3-7, 0-3 WAC) at the Pan American Center on Saturday.

New Mexico State enters Saturday’s game off of a 63-57 overtime win at Utah Valley on Wednesday. That was the Aggies’ second win in conference play so far this season. New Mexico State has been on a roll as they’ve won four of their last five matchups.

Molly Kaiser is NMSU’s leading scorer with 11.1 points per game. Sylena Peterson follows right behind with 10.2 points per game. Fama Thiam (8.6 points per game) and Taylor Donaldson (8.2 points per game) are also contributing to the scoring load.

New Mexico State puts up 63.5 points per game as a team while shooting 41.6% from the floor. They are holding opponents to 60.0 points per game. The Aggies forced opponents to turn over the ball 19.6 times per game. The team is also recording 10.1 steals per game.

Tarleton enters this game on a five-game losing streak. The Texans’ leading scorer is Teresa Da Silva who is averaging 15.5 points per game. Tyler Jackson is averaging 10.1 points per game.

Tarleton scores 65.0 points per game as team and is holding opponents to 65.7 points per game. The Texans are shooting 38.3% from the floor and 29.0% from three-point land.

New Mexico State and Tarleton will play each other on Saturday, Jan. 7. Tipoff is at 4:00 p.m. MT at the Pan American Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico.