What: Game Fifteen

Who: NM State (7-7, 0-2 WAC) at Stephen F. Austin (10-5, 2-0 WAC)

When: Wednesday, Jan. 4, 5:30 p.m. MT

Where: Nacogdoches, Texas – William R. Johnson Coliseum (7,203)

Watch: ESPN+

Listen: Zia Country 99.5 (PxP – Jack Nixon, Analyst – Anita Skipper)

THE OPENING TIP

• Following a less-than-ideal start to the conference season, NM State takes to the road to take on Stephen F. Austin who opened conference play with a pair of wins last week.

• The Aggies’ loss on Saturday marked the first time the Aggies dropped back-to-back home games since 2010 and the first time since 2009 that NM State suffered consecutive home WAC losses.

• Even with the Aggies’ slow start, the third-ever meeting between the two programs will serve as one of the more-anticipated WAC contests of the season as the Aggies and Lumberjacks were selected second and third, respectively, in both the WAC Preseason Coaches’ Poll and WAC Preseason Media Poll.

• NM State will also look to avoid their first three-game losing streak since the 2020-21 season – a season that was affected greatly by the COVID-19 protocols. Prior to 2020-21, NM State had not lost three straight WAC games since the 2010-11 season.