LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) — The New Mexico State men’s basketball team heads to Miami, Florida to take on Florida International in a Conference USA contest at the Ocean Bank Convocation Center on Thursday.

With wins over Cal Baptist and UTEP, New Mexico State (7-9, 1-0 CUSA) has put together two straight wins for the first time this season.

New Mexico State will aim to collect its third straight win, get off to a 2-0 start to league play, and its first win on the road this season when it takes on FIU. NMSU is 0-6 in away games so far this season.

Florida International has had a rocky season as it currently holds a 5-11 record on the season and dropped its league opener at Jax State, 70-63, last Saturday.

This will be the first time that NMSU and FIU will match up against each other in conference play this season.

New Mexico State’s leading scorer is Femi Odukale as he is averaging 11.1 points per game. Rob Carpenter (10.7 points per game) and Christian Cook (10.5 points per game) are the only other Aggies averaging double figures in the scoring category this season. As a team, New Mexico State is averaging 70.4 points per game and allowing 71.6 points per game.

FIU’s leading scorer is Arturo Dean as he is averaging 12.6 points per game this season. Javaunte Hawkins is the team’s second leading scorer as he is posting 11.8 points per game. FIU is scoring 76.9 points per game, which is five more than NMSU allows, and is conceding 76.6 points per game.

New Mexico State and FIU will go head-to-head against each other at the Ocean Bank Convocation Center on Thursday. Tip-off is at 5:00 p.m. MT and the game will stream on ESPN+. FIU is 2.5-point favorites of Wednesday night.