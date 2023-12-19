NACOGDOCHES, Texas – The New Mexico State men’s basketball team suffered a 75-72 loss to Stephen F. Austin at William R. Johnson Coliseum on Tuesday.

After being down 45-28 with 15:52 to go in the game, New Mexico State rallied back to get as close as two points, 71-69, with 03:08 to go, but couldn’t tie or take a lead the rest of the way.

Down 75-72, New Mexico State’s Jordan Rawls turned the ball over in the final seconds of the game and NMSU didn’t get a shot to tie the game.

The loss to SFA marked the fourth game this season that NMSU has lost in with the margin of defeat being six or less points.

NMSU shot 42.6% (23-54) from the field, 40% (8-20) from three, and 75% (18-24) from the free throw line. NMSU had three players finish the contest scoring in double digits. Rob Carpenter, Brandon Suggs, and Christian Cook each scored 14 points in the contest. Femi Odukale scored 8 points in a short 15-minute outing. Odukale was ejected from the contest at the 08:20 mark of the second half.

SFA shot 33.9% (20-59) from the field, 29.2% (7-24) from three, and 65.1% (28-43) from the free throw line. SFA was led by Nana Antwi-Boasiako with 18 points. Latrell Jossell scored 15 points. AJ Cajuste and Juhlawnei Stone each scored 11 points in the contest.

New Mexico State has now lost three of its four games and sits with a 5-8 overall record. NMSU will play another road contest up next. NMSU will go head-to-head with Tulsa at the Reynolds Center on Friday, Dec. 22.