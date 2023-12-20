The newest class of Aggies has officially been announced. Head Coach Jerry Kill landed three athletes on 2024 National Signing Day.



In total, NM State added a pair of student-athletes on the offensive side of the ball and boosted the defense with a talented athlete in the secondary. This marks the third signing day for the Aggies under Coach Kill.



Jakobe Campbell | 6-0 | 180 | CB | Zephyrhills High School | Tampa, Fla. | Highlights

Impressive athlete who can play multiple positions and received offers from Iowa State, Akron, and FIU.

Three-year letterwinner at Zephyrhills High School who appeared in 31 games during his career with the Bulldogs.

Collected three interceptions in both his sophomore and junior seasons.

Tallied 67 total tackles across three seasons, including 16 solo tackles from the secondary as a senior.

Also played on the offensive side of the ball in high school – grabbing eight touchdown passes during his three seasons at the varsity level.

Brec Long | 6-4 | 245 | TE | Coffeyville Community College | Caney, KS | Highlights

Hauled in 17 catches for 245 yards to average 27.2 yards per game during his lone season with Coffeyville Community College. This included 11 caches for 124 yards and one touchdown in conference play.

Caught a pass in every game he played in at Coffeyville, including tallying multiple catches in four games.

Best game came in final game when he caught a handful of passes for 72 yards and a touchdown versus Garden City CC on Nov. 11, 2023. Against Garden City, he accounted for 72 of the team’s 168 total passing yards, including snagging a 33-yarder to mark his longest reception of the season.

Labeled an athlete coming out of high school as he played both quarterback and linebacker at Sedan High School.

Recorded 234 points during his senior year at Sedan High School to rank 27 th in the nation in this category during the 2021-22 campaign.

in the nation in this category during the 2021-22 campaign. Led Sedan HS to a 10-1 record before falling in the quarterfinals of the Class 8-man DI Kansas State Playoffs.

Averaged 114.4 rushing yards and 125.2 passing yards per game, scored 31 total touchdowns and threw 32 touchdowns as a senior.

Also ranked second on the team in sacks with 7 as a senior.

Senior season highlighted by performance against Flinthills in which he threw for six touchdowns while rushing for another two. Followed this up with a showing with one of three games that he rushed for four touchdowns.

Mateo Rodriguez | 6-5 | 275 | OL | Chandler High School | Chandler, AZ | Highlights