LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – The New Mexico State football team continues to prepare for the upcoming 2023 college football season.

This week of fall camp was an important one for NMSU head coach Jerry Kill and the rest of his staff as they had two really good opportunities to look at what they will be working with this season.

The Aggies held two scrimmages this week. The first one was on Wednesday and the second on Saturday morning at Aggie Memorial Stadium.

Both the Aggies’ offense and defense had its moments in Saturday’s intersquad competition. At the end of the session, Kill was content with the team’s performance and where they’re at, at this point of fall camp.

“We’re a lot farther along than we were a year ago that’s for sure,” Kill said. “We still got three weeks before our first game, so we’ve got a lot to work on. But things we were doing in the late part of camp last year, like jumping offsides and dumb things of that nature, that’s happening right now, so it gives us time to clean all that up.”

Again, both sides of the ball had their moments during Saturday’s scrimmage, but the offense felt a big difference in their performance, compared to last year, as they return an experienced offense in 2023.

“My thoughts on the scrimmages this last week is that, overall, the offense is ten times better than where we left it last year,” NM State junior running back Jamoni Jones said. “We block better, we run better, we pass better. Everyone is more well connected now since we have that year under our belt.”

In three weeks, New Mexico State will take the field again at Aggie Memorial Stadium, but this time for a contest where the stakes are higher and not against each other. New Mexico State will open up its 2023 season with a game against Massachusetts on Saturday, Aug. 26 in Las Cruces, New Mexico.