DETROIT, Michigan (KTSM) – On Friday, New Mexico State football held its first practice at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan ahead of Monday’s Quick Lane Bowl.

The Aggies braced themselves from some of the snowfall in Detroit as Ford Field is one of ten domed stadiums that currently house NFL teams. Ford Field is home of the Detroit Lions.

The Aggies will have less than a handful of practices left at Ford Field before they face off with Bowling Green in the Quick Lane Bowl on Monday, Dec. 26. The game will be nationally televised on ESPN and will be the only bowl game on that day. Kickoff is at 12:30 p.m. MT at Ford Field.

KTSM 9 Sports Reporter Sam Guzman will be in the Motor City for New Mexico State fifth bowl appearance in program history. You can catch reports on Sunday and Monday on KTSM.