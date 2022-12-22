EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico State Football is bound for Motown.

New Mexico State, who is set to play Bowling Green in the Quick Lane Bowl on Dec. 26, arrived in Detroit, Michigan on Wednesday night.

New Mexico State has officially arrived! pic.twitter.com/NgP1dwtMGO — Quick Lane Bowl (@quicklanebowl) December 22, 2022

New Mexico State’s travel day started early in the morning. After a bus trip from Las Cruces to El Paso, the team boarded a flight and departed from Million Air at El Paso International Airport.

New Mexico State Football is Motown bound.



The Aggies are departing for Detroit, MI. today as they are set to play Bowling Green in the Quick Lane Bowl on Monday, Dec. 26. pic.twitter.com/Jb0tYh7CDf — Sam Guzman (@samguzmanTV) December 22, 2022

NMSU head coach Jerry Kill made sure to depart in fashion.

New Mexico State HC Jerry Kill’s flying outfit is top tier. pic.twitter.com/26dJTxIrif — Sam Guzman (@samguzmanTV) December 22, 2022

New Mexico State will face off with Bowling Green at the Quick Lane Bowl on Monday, Dec. 26. The game will be nationally televised on ESPN and will be the only bowl game on that day. Kickoff is at 12:30 p.m. MT at Ford Field.