LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) — New Mexico State redshirt sophomore Eli Stowers has received much praise for not only his athletic ability but his character.

“He is one of my pride and joys. He’s a great Christian kid, he does everything right, he’s given up some things, he’s a great person,” New Mexico State football head coach Jerry Kill said. “If I had a son, I’d want him to be like Eli Stowers. If I had this lunch bucket, he’s in my lunch bucket. I’d want him in my foxhole.”

Stowers, a 6-foot-4, 225-pound athlete, has become one of the Aggies’ key players on offense, but not at the position many thought he would play at New Mexico State.

“I pretty much played quarterback for the majority of my life, so I kind of want to just be a student at this point,” Stowers said. “I just kind of have to be ready for everything and kind of get reps at all three positions: quarterback, tight end, and wide receiver.”

This season, Stowers has played in every single game and has been seen playing three different positions. Stowers has taken snaps at quarterback and has caught passes at tight end and wide receiver for the Aggies this year.

At quarterback, Stowers has completed four passes for 99 yards and has one passing touchdown. When it comes to rushing, Stowers has rushed for 74 yards and one touchdown on 14 carries. At wide receiver and tight end, Stowers has recorded 9 receptions for a total of 81 yards.

Playing three different positions at New Mexico State is a situation many did not expect Stowers to be in after he made a name for himself playing quarterback and playing the position well enough to begin his collegiate career at the power five level at Texas A&M.

Stowers, a four-star recruit out of Denton Guyer High School, was a class of 2021 recruit for Texas A&M. Stowers redshirted his freshman year in 2021 and took some reps at the tight end position. In 2022, Stowers made the move back to quarterback but did not get much playing time. Injuries really impacted Stowers’ time at Texas A&M.

“It kind of started off just just on a wrong foot at Texas A&M. I dealt with injuries for almost pretty much the whole two years I was there,” Stowers said. “Once that kind of that situation kind of happened, I just felt like it was better for me to look elsewhere.”

In Dec. 2022, Stowers entered the NCAA transfer portal and shortly after announced his commitment to play at New Mexico State University. Stowers was ready to play at the same university his father, Donald, played at in the early 1990s.

Stowers came to Las Cruces, New Mexico as a quarterback, but with an experienced Diego Pavia playing some of the best football of his career, Stowers felt he still had a role to play for an Aggies’ team looking to accomplish big things in 2023.

“That’s why he’s such a great kid. He said, ‘I’ll do anything I can to help the team’ and he’s still running reps at quarterback.” Kill said.

“I wasn’t really too caught up in just saying ‘I just need to play quarterback’ because I know I’ve been blessed with some capabilities to do some other things.” Stowers said.

Stowers’ sacrifice and willingness to do whatever it takes to win is something that hasn’t gone unnoticed by the team.

“I really appreciate him for that, and I know other guys on the team as well appreciate him too,” NM State sophomore wide receiver Jonathan Brady said. “It says a lot about him because he didn’t care about his ego, he didn’t care about where he came from, he didn’t care about none of that. He just wanted to win.”

“I just enjoy playing football,” Stowers said. “I don’t really care where I’m at specifically, you know, whatever they feel like I can help them with, I’ll do it.”