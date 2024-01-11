LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – When Jerry Kill stepped down from the head coaching position at New Mexico State after two seasons last month, he told KTSM he’d “never” be a college football head coach again. But Kill did mention he’d be open to some sort of support role on a coaching staff.

On Thursday, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported that Vanderbilt is in the process of hiring Jerry Kill to a staff role. Kill is expected to take an off-field consulting role.

On Thursday, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that Vanderbilt is in the process of hiring Jerry Kill to a staff role. Kill is expected to take an off-field consulting role.

Sources confirmed to KTSM that Kill is indeed going to Vanderbilt and his official title will be ‘chief consultant to the head coach’.

Former NMSU football HC Jerry Kill is heading to Vanderbilt to take an off-field consulting role.



Kill told KTSM his official title is 'chief consultant to the head coach'. Kill will work with HC Clark Lea at Vanderbilt who went 2-10 in 2023.

The move to Vanderbilt is a perfect one for Kill, who called it a head coaching career but still wanted to be around the game of football.

“I did not want to be a head coach. I had my 40 years of doing so and doing all that stuff. I just wanted to be around football,” Kill told KTSM on Thursday. “This is a good step for me because this is what I do. I go in and help change around programs or change them around myself.”

Kill will work under head coach Clark Lea at Vanderbilt. This is the first time Kill and Lea will ever work together. Kill hopes to help turn around a Vanderbilt football program that has had three straight losing seasons under the direction of Lea. In 2023, Vanderbilt went 2-10 and 0-8 in SEC play.

“You always look for the right fit and this is down my wheelhouse,” Kill said. “I think what I’ve done for a long, long time fits how I can help Vanderbilt and help try to move the program forward.”

Kill told KTSM that he expects the turnaround process at Vanderbilt to take several years.

“I think that where we’re at, how long it’s going to take, and what we need to do, I think three years is the situation and we’ll kind of go from there. But I am not just like doing it for a year and leaving.” Kill said.

At New Mexico State, Kill proved once again why he was the ‘fix-it guy’ in college football. Prior to Kill’s first season at NMSU, the Aggies from 2018 to 2021, won just a total of eight games. In Kill’s first season as head coach in 2022, NMSU went 7-6 and beat Bowling Green in that year’s Quick Lane Bowl, its first bowl game win since 2017.

In 2023, Kill took New Mexico State to new heights. NMSU won ten games, the second most in program history, in a 15-game season where his team played in the Conference USA championship game and the Isleta New Mexico Bowl.

New Mexico State finished the 2023 season with a 10-5 overall record with the last two losses of the season coming in the CUSA title game and New Mexico Bowl.

Kill is the fourth member of NMSU coaching staff the last two seasons to head to Vanderbilt this offseason. Vanderbilt brought in Tim Beck to serve as the new offensive coordinator, the same role he had at New Mexico State that past two seasons.

Vanderbilt also hired Melvin Rice, who was the co-defensive coordinator at NMSU the last two seasons, as the safeties coach.

Vanderbilt also hired Garrett Altman as an offensive analyst, which is the same role he had at NMSU the last two seasons.

From a player standpoint, Vanderbilt signed former NMSU backup quarterback Blaze Berlowitz. The product out of Cushing, Oklahoma made his collegiate debut in the CUSA championship game, where he went 10-of-19 passing for 134 yards and had a touchdown pass in NMSU’s loss to a nationally ranked Liberty squad.

With all that being said, it’ll be interesting to see what Kill, Beck, Rice, Altman, and Berlowitz will be able to do at Vanderbilt the next couple of years.