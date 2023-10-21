ORLANDO, Florida (KTSM) — Former New Mexico State men’s basketball star Trevelin Queen landed a two-way contract with the Orlando Magic. Orlando Magic President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman made the announcement on Saturday.

The former @NMStateMBB star lands a two-way contract after an impressive 24-point outing in the Orlando Magic’s preseason game against Flamengo last night. https://t.co/Dj3nQFfdxT — Sam Guzman (@SamGuzmanTV) October 21, 2023

Per team policy, terms of the deals are not disclosed.

Queen originally signed with the Magic on an Exhibit 10 contract back in August, but on Saturday he had his Exhibit 10 deal converted to a two-way contract with the team.

This comes a day after Queen scored 24 points and had a highlight reel worthy dunk in the Magic’s preseason game against Flamengo on Friday night.

Dude plays both sides of the ball and can really get buckets on all three levels. pic.twitter.com/U2zO9siiuo — GTV HOOPS (@gtvhoops) October 21, 2023

This means Queen will spend the 2023-24 NBA season with the Orlando Magic. He will split time between the Magic in the NBA and the Osceola Magic of the G League.

Not drafted by an NBA franchise, Queen has played in 17 career NBA regular season games with Houston and Indiana, averaging 3.8 ppg. and 1.9 rpg. in 8.5 minpg. He has also played in 58 career NBA G League regular season games (40 starts) with Rio Grande Valley and Fort Wayne, averaging 20.2 ppg., 5.5 rpg., 3.9 apg. and 2.24 stlpg. in 30.8 minpg. During the 2021-22 season, Queen was named NBA G League Most Valuable Player and led Rio Grande Valley to the 2022 NBA G League championship, also earning NBA G League Finals MVP honors.

Queen played in 51 career games during two seasons (2018-20) at New Mexico State, averaging 10.5 ppg., 4.1 rpg., 2.1 apg. and 1.37 stlpg. in 21.5 minpg. He was named WAC Tournament Most Valuable Player in 2019 and earned Second Team All-WAC honors in 2019-20.