OAKLAND, California (KTSM) — Former New Mexico State star pitcher Kyle Bradish continues to make a strong case for why his name should be mentioned when it comes to contenders for the 2023 AL Cy Young Award.

On Sunday, Bradish struck out eight in six shutout innings to earn his eighth win of the season as the Baltimore Orioles beat the Oakland Athletics, 12-1 at the Oakland Coliseum.

Kyle Bradish was dominant against the A’s Today



6 IP

2 H

0 ER

1 BB

8 K

92 pitches



His ERA now sits at 3.03 on the season tied with Cy Young Favorite Gerrit Cole😨 pic.twitter.com/jEiE7MEX4e — 𝙆𝙣𝘽 (@kazknowsball) August 20, 2023

After Sunday’s outing, Bradish lowered his ERA to 3.03, which is low enough to tie with New York Yankees’ ace Gerrit Cole for the American League lead.