BALTIMORE, Maryland (KTSM) – Former New State baseball star Kyle Bradish made his 14th start of the 2023 season in the Baltimore Orioles’ game against the Seattle Mariners at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Sunday.

Bradish threw seven innings, allowed just two earned runs on two hits, and struck out seven in the Orioles’ 3-2 win over the Mariners.

Following his outing today, Kyle Bradish has allowed 3 runs or less in 12 of his 14 starts in ‘23.



𝙏𝙤𝙙𝙖𝙮 » 7 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 BB, 7 SO



KB had his A+ stuff today. Fun to watch!@NMStateBaseball | #ProAggies pic.twitter.com/5l3rpSbhSe — Adam Young (@youngpbp) June 25, 2023

One of the hits Bradish gave up was a two-run home run by Seattle’s Cal Raleigh in the top of the 2nd inning. Raleigh’s homer put the Mariners up 2-0.

Bradish immediately got run support from his teammate Anthony Santander in the bottom of the third inning. Santander followed up with a two-run shot of his own to right field to tie the game at 2.

After that, Bradish retired 12 of the next 13 batters he faced. Bradish’s performance on the mound earned him his fourth win of the season.