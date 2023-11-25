Skip to content
Nine Day Forecast
Wednesday 9-Hour Forecast: Sunny clear skies all …
Top Nine Day Forecast Headlines
Tuesday 9-Hour Forecast: Expect partly cloudy skies
Monday 9-hour Forecast: Mostly cloudy skies across the …
Tuesday 9-Hour Forecast: Beautiful sunny clear day
Monday 9-Hour Forecast: Windy day across the Borderland
Friday 9-Hour Forecast: Warm with partly cloudy skies
Thursday 9-Hour Forecast: Cloudy warm day in the Sun City
Tuesday 9-Hour Forecast: Partly cloudy skies linger …
Monday 9-Hour Forecast: Partly cloudy skies all day
Latest from Border Report
CBP in El Paso helps manage migrant surge in Arizona
Commuters fear delays at Arizona border crossing
Juarez surpasses 1,050 homicides in 2023
Man tells feds he helped house, move 2,500 migrants
Man admits to stashing liquid meth in gas tank of …
GOP’s immigration demands would cause ‘chaos’ at …
Report: DPS chases endanger border communities
New border barriers meant to prevent mass crossings
Alleged smugglers barrel through construction zone
BNHR: Immigrant families fear applying for benefits
