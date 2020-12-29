Washington releases QB Dwayne Haskins, opens door for Steven Montez

ASHBURN, VA (KTSM) — The Washington Football Team released 2019 first-round draft pick Dwayne Haskins on Monday, less than 24 hours after committing three turnovers in a loss to Carolina and in the aftermath of another violation of COVID-19 protocols.

We have released QB Dwayne Haskins pic.twitter.com/KRrWxWra7E — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 28, 2020

The unprecedented move is a major shakeup in Washington’s quarterback room, opening the door for El Paso’s Steven Montez, who played his high school football at Del Valle.

Haskins has started the past two weeks in place of injured quarterback Alex Smith. He started against the Panthers despite being disciplined for breaking COVID-19 rules when a video of the disgruntled quarterback surfaced on social media, evidently showing him partying with several people without a mask. Haskins was fined $40,000 and stripped of his captaincy, but head coach Ron Rivera opted to stick with Haskins because Smith was still injured and he didn’t have another established quarterback on the roster.

Montez, who was signed as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Colorado in April, has been elevated from the practice squad in back-to-back weeks and has served as the team’s third-string quarterback. With Haskins gone and just three quarterbacks on their roster, Washington would need to sign Montez to their 53-man roster in order for him to be active a third consecutive week.

Rivera believes Montez has talent, but his lack of experience makes him a risky option for a team facing a win-or-go-home scenario on Sunday Night Football on NBC at Philadelphia — the NFC East division crown on the line.

“That’s always going to be the concern with him because we never got a chance to watch him. Other than his college tape, which is actually pretty good, he’s raw,” said Rivera. “That was one of the things I was hesitant about with him because we didn’t get to see him in any preseason games. I would have loved to have seen him in a preseason game because he has done some good things in practice, but you worry about it. Part of the worry, too, comes from watching him in warmups. At one point, even though we didn’t have fans in the stands, you could see he had a little bit of awe in his face. So it’ll be interesting to see how this week goes with him, though.”

Rivera was asked if Steven Montez had a shot at being backup if Heinicke started. Montez is on the PS and has already been elevated twice, so they'd have to sign him to the 53 to call him up again.



Rivera said Montez's inexperience is a concern. But he didn't rule out anything: pic.twitter.com/xDogaCMfDH — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 28, 2020

Regardless if Montez is active again next week, Rivera says Smith or Taylor Heinicke, who came on in relief of Haskins on Sunday against the Panthers, would start the regular-season finale against the Eagles. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:20 p.m. MT.