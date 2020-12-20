Washington elevates El Paso native Steven Montez from practice squad

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – For the first time in his professional football career, El Paso native Steven Montez will be on an NFL 53-man roster on Sunday, after the Washington Football Team elevated Montez from the practice squad on Saturday.

Montez will likely be one of three quarterbacks in uniform for Washington when they take on the Seattle Seahawks; Dwayne Haskins will get the start for the injured Alex Smith; Taylor Heinicke was also elevated off the practice squad and will likely back up Haskins. Montez will likely be in place as the third-string signal caller.

Washington is also elevating practice squad QB Steven Montez, per people with knowledge of the situation.



So the backup situation isn’t really set after all. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 19, 2020

Montez wasn’t selected in April’s NFL Draft, instead signing with Washington as an undrafted free agent. The former Del Valle High School and Colorado Buffaloes star has toiled away on Washington’s practice squad this season, gaining valuable experience.

Washington has a bit of a log jam at the quarterback position, meaning there hasn’t been a true chance for Montez to get off the practice squad until now. The all-time leading passer in CU history will hope to make the most of it.

We have elevated the following players from the practice squad:

-QB Steven Montez

-RB Michael Warren pic.twitter.com/nCocy5BZpx — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 19, 2020

Washington and Seattle will kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. At 6-7, Washington is hoping to make a run at the NFC East championship.