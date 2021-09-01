Steven Montez signed to Lions’ practice squad, bolsters quarterback room

Washington Football Team quarterback Steven Montez (6) throws a pass during the second half of a preseason NFL football game, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

DETROIT, MI (KTSM) — El Paso’s Steven Montez is getting a fresh start in the NFL. Just two days after being cut by the Washington Football Team and going unclaimed off waivers, the Detroit Lions signed the quarterback to their practice squad on Wednesday.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo was the first to report the signing.

#Lions are signing former WFT QB Steven Montez to their practice squad. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 1, 2021

After going undrafted in the 2020 NFL Draft, Montez was on Washington’s practice squad for nearly all of his rookie year. The former Del Valle High School standout was activated to the 53-man roster in Week 15, but did not take a snap in Washington’s final three regular season games, and one playoff game.

In two preseason games with Washington in 2021, Montez went 22-34 for 136 yards and threw his first touchdown pass as a pro against the New England Patriots.

El Paso’s Steven Montez throws his first touchdown pass as an NFL quarterback. Have to feel good for the local guy finally getting an opportunity after the 2020 preseason was canceled. #WFTvsNE #KTSM9Sports pic.twitter.com/Mn5cevv2NN — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) August 13, 2021

Montez was a four-year started at the University of Colorado and is the school’s all-time leading passer. He will be fourth on the Lions’ depth chart playing behind Jared Goff, Tim Boyle and David Blough.