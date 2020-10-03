Start your day off right with Aaron Jones cereal

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Who needs a box of Wheaties when you can have a box of Aaron Jones’ cereal?

The Green Bay Packers running back and El Paso native has his own cereal, Aaron Jones Touchdown Squares, which are described as toasty sweet cinnamon squares.

Pittsburgh-based PLB Sports & Entertainment makes the cereal, along with a Bob Ross cereal that’s toasted oats with marshmallows, and other sporty cereals too.

You won’t find the cereal in the Borderland, but you can order it online. The two-pack of cereal costs $19.99.

