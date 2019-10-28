NFC East weekend recap

With the Dallas Cowboys enjoying their BYE weekend and an extra long break due to the fact that they don’t return to action until next Monday night, the rest of the NFC East teams were on the field this weekend.

The Cowboys are atop the division with 4 wins and 3 losses. Just behind sit the Philadelphia Eagles who trounced the 5-1 Buffalo Bills at New Era Stadium on Sunday 31-13. The Eagles record is 4 wins and 4 losses.

The New York Giants…the Cowboys opponent on Monday Night Football November 4th, fell to 2 and 6 with a close loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Finally…the Washington Redskins remain in the NFC East cellar with just one win and 7 losses. The Redskins most recent loss was Thursday night in Minnesota where the Vikings posted a 19-9 victory.