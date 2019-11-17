Mickey’s keys to defeat Lions

Skip to content
KTSM 9 News
El Paso
67°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
State
El Paso Strong
National
Military
Texas Politics
Immigration
Top Stories
Missing Universidad Autónoma de Chihuahua professor found dead in South Juarez
Top Stories
EPPD: Thieves stole more than $1,500 in booze from popular Downtown bar
Top Stories
UTEP moves forward with $70mil Manufacturing and Aerospace project at Fabens Airport
Suspected neo-Nazi charged with gun crime in Texas Panhandle
Cartel member implicated in 2009 Horizon City kidnapping, murder extradited to U.S.
Trump pardons 1st Lt. Clint Lorance and Maj. Mathew Golsteyn
Weather
Weather Cams
Weathering The Storm
Car Wash Forecast
Top Stories
Friday Weather on the go: Below average day ahead, warmer temperatures in sight
Top Stories
Thursday Weather on the go: Below average day, warming trend this week
Top Stories
Wednesday Weather on the go: Temperatures back in the 60s, below average day
Tuesday Weather on the go: Highs in the 50s today, gradual warm up this week
Monday Weather on the go: Windy and cooler day, freezing temperatures in sight
Friday Weather on the go: Below average day, weekend warm up, next cold front in sight
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
9 Overtime
College Sports
Silver Star Nation
2019 UFG
Puppy Picks
Top Stories
UTEP races past ENMU, first 3-0 start to season since 2015
Top Stories
High school football playoff highlights from the El Paso, Las Cruces area
Top Stories
Texas UIL area round football games for El Paso high school teams
NMSU bounces back to beat Southern, 79-63
Bi-District Playoff finals, schedule
Hanks upsets Austin in Bi-District Playoffs for first postseason win in 20 years
Community
Buy Local
Border Report Tour
Let’s Cook El Paso
El Paso Proud
El Pawso Proud
Wellness Wednesday
Legal Matters
EPISD Daily Pledge
Cutting Edge
Clear the Shelters
KTSM Hunger Fighters
Top Stories
Hanks students face new challenges for annual food drive following mass shooting
Top Stories
Abilene ISD apologizes for ‘extremely insensitive’ banner aimed at Del Valle students
City of El Paso, Ciudad Juárez praise recent binational accomplishments
Free counseling for El Paso victims of sexual assault now available
Makeshift Walmart memorial site cleared and relocated
Studio 9
Market 9
9 Stream
KTSM Contests
Contests
Home for The Holiday 2019
Past Contest Winners
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Mickey’s keys to defeat Lions
Silver Star Nation
Keys to Victory
by: Adam Bradshaw
Posted:
Nov 16, 2019 / 05:15 PM MST
/
Updated:
Nov 16, 2019 / 05:15 PM MST
Tweets by @dallascowboys