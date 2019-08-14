Cowboys wrap Oxnard camp

The Dallas Cowboys wrapped up the Oxnard portion of their training camp on Wednesday prior to Thursday’s flight to Honolulu, Hawaii to play the Los Angeles Rams in the second preseason game of 2019.

Nick James was at camp for the final day

cowboys will have a light workout before heading to Honolulu before taking on the rams on Saturday



Jason Garrett/cowboys head coach: “when he got a chance to play extended time for us a couple years ago he played at a very high level he’s a very good running back he’s a pro he’s got a great feel for the game he keeps himself in shape maybe that’s the essence of your question he looks like a young guy out there his vision is the same his feel for running is the same but he’s got some quickness and some juice it’s great to have him

Back.”



Alfred Morris/cowboys RB: “it’s exciting I mean at some point Zeke will be back whether that’s this year or next year whenever it’s up in the air that’s up to him and the front office to decide that.



Nick James: “on the defensive side of the ball the former golden domer wants to never give up wearing the star.”



Jaylon Smith/cowboys LB: “I want to be a cowboy for the rest of my life understanding what they’ve done for me and taking a chance taking a risk and now they are getting a return on there investment so it’s a beautiful thing to be a Dallas cowboy and need to make that happen for life.”



Reporter: “has it felt like he never left.”



Sean Lee/Cowboys LB : “he looks incredible I mean even now all the little tricks of the trade you have to get used to playing against him he’s so good with his feet so good with his releases he makes everything look the same so now I’m trying to go back to watch tape from

Him a couple years ago or OTA’s trying to remember all his little things if your not ready he’s going to make you look bad.”



Nick James tag: “cowboys camp will conclude from Oxnard with some uncertainty Ezekiel Elliot all pro running back will return to the team what we do know number 82 Jason Witten will return to wear that star for for the 16th season catching passes this upcoming fall from Dak Prescott coming to you from cowboys camp in Oxnard, California Nick James