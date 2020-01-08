Cowboys press conference introducing new coach will be aired, streamed by KTSM

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – KTSM will be airing the press conference where the Dallas Cowboys will officially introduce Mike McCarthy as the ninth coach in franchise history.

The press conference is expected at 2 p.m. and can be watched on KTSM 9 and KTSM.com.

McCarthy spent 12 seasons with the Packers….leading them to a Super Bowl and numerous playoff appearances. Word of his hire began to leak on Monday after the Cowboys confirmed the departure of Jason Garrett from the team after 9 seasons.

The Cowboys reportedly have already hired a new Defensive Coordinator, Mike Nolan, a long-time friend of McCarthy who recently worked as the linebackers coach of the New Orleans Saints.