Cowboys 2020 schedule released

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) passes under pressure from Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Clay Matthews (52) in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Dallas Cowboys will have their share of prime-time games in the 2020 NFL Season, including three dates on Sunday Night Football on NBC.

#CowboysNation, what game are YOU most excited for?



Check out the full #DallasCowboys 2020 schedule NOW → https://t.co/EHlduXKWd3 pic.twitter.com/cyJb4QbJwK — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) May 7, 2020

The official schedule was released on Thursday just prior to a three-hour broadcast extravaganza on the NFL Network.

The Cowboys preseason will feature the Hall of Fame Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on August 6th. Then it’s off to SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles to play the LA Chargers, home against the Baltimore Ravens, and the Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs. The Cowboys will wrap up the preseason in Houston against the Texans.

Dallas will begin the regular season much like they will the preseason, in Los Angeles at the new state-of-the-art stadium to play the LA Rams on September 13th. The game will be NBC’s Sunday Night Football opener, kicking off at 6:20 p.m. MT.

Get ready to open up a new stadium! 🎉



What better way to open @SoFiStadium than with @DallasCowboys vs. @RamsNFL? pic.twitter.com/WLdS9t49k1 — Sunday Night Football (@SNFonNBC) May 8, 2020

The home opener features the Atlanta Falcons on September 20th at AT&T Stadium.

Prime time games include the opener, a Monday Night Football game at home with the Arizona Cardinals in October, a Sunday Night Football clash at the Philadelphia Eagles in November, a Thursday Night Football matchup at Baltimore in early December against the Ravens, and a late December home game against the San Francisco 49ers.

In response the threat the Coronavirus Pandemic has on the league schedule, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell released a statement during the broadcast stating, “The release of the NFL schedule is something our fans eagerly anticipate every year, as they look forward with home and optimism to the season ahead. In preparing to play the season as scheduled, we will continue to make our decisions based on the latest medical and public health advice, in compliance with government regulations, and with appropriate safety protocols to protect the health of our fans, players, club and league personnel, and out communities. We will be prepared to make adjustments as necessary, as we have during this offseason in safely and efficiently conducting safe activities such as free agency, the virtual offseason program, and the 2020 NFL Draft.”

.@nflcommish on the release of the 2020 schedule pic.twitter.com/Mch0lgXkf8 — Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) May 8, 2020

Here’s the complete regular season schedule:

Dallas Cowboys schedule 2020