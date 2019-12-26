Babe talks playoff scenario

It’s do or die time for the Dallas Cowboys this Sunday as they play their last regular season game of the year against the Washington Redskins at AT&T Stadium.

Worse….the Cowboys don’t control their own destiny after losing last week to the Philadelphia Eagles. If the Eagles beat the New York Giants on Sunday it’s all over for the Cowboys …and most likely for Head Coach Jason Garrett.

In his weekly Facebook preview….former Cowboys Quarterback and Nexstar Football Analyst Babe Laufenberg says there’s still a chance….