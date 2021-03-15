Roy Robertson-Harris agrees to 3-year, $24.4 million deal with Jaguars

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, former UTEP defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris agreed to a three-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars worth $24.4 million on Monday, the unofficial start of free agency (teams can begin negotiating Monday, but all deals won’t be completed until the start of the new league year on Wednesday, March 17). He will pocket $14 million in guarantees.

Robertson-Harris played defensive tackle for the Chicago Bears the first five years of his career after going undrafted out of UTEP in 2016. The former Miner did not play in his rookie season, but appeared in 52 games with 13 starts since making his debut in 2017. Overall, Robertson-Harris collected 7.5 sacks and 30 quarterback hits in his four years playing with the Bears.

The Oakland, California, native started six games for the Bears in 2020 before undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery in November. Robertson-Harris tallied 10 total tackles, five quarterback hits and one tackle for loss.

Robertson-Harris isn’t the only former Miner getting paid this offseason. On Sunday, Packers running back Aaron Jones agreed to a four-year deal worth $48 million to remain in Green Bay. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the deal included a $13 million signing bonus.