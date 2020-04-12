Report: Raiders could play games in El Paso in 2020

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Could the Las Vegas Raiders play some of its 2020 season in El Paso at the Sun Bowl?

According to a report by Forbes, it could happen.

The Raiders are currently building the $2 billion state-of-the-art Allegiant Stadium, but after a second worker tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week, construction might be slowed or ground to a halt entirely.

In case the project is not completed in time for the start of the 2020 season, Forbes’ Kurt Badenhausen reported that the Raiders are looking into other potential stadiums to play some of their 2020 schedule.

The three places mentioned: Sam Boyd Stadium, the former home of UNLV football; the Alamodome in San Antonio; and Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso.

The Raiders appear to be eying Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas more than the other two options, simply because it is in Las Vegas and would likely be the easiest to iron out the details.

The NFL schedule won’t be released until May, and it’s possible that the Raiders’ preseason games, in addition to their first few regular season games, could be played on the road to give construction crews more time to complete the new Allegiant Stadium.

SoFi Stadium, which will be home to the Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams, is under construction in Inglewood, Calif. According to the Los Angeles Times, a second construction employee has tested positive for COVID-19, but mandatory temperature checks are being instituted for workers on-site and construction will resume.

SoFi Stadium is expected to open on July 25 with back-to-back performances by Taylor Swift.