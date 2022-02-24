EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — It’s no secret that the Green Bay Packers have some work to do this offseason. Bringing back Aaron Rodgers and Devante Adams will be a big piece of the puzzle, but their current agenda item is to free up some salary-cap space with the new league year set to begin March 16. El Paso’s Aaron Jones is helping the front office do just that.

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Packers created $3.08 million in cap space by converting $3.85 million of Jones’ 2022 compensation into a signing bonus. According to the report, Green Bay also added two void years to his contract.

The Packers have created $3.08M in 2022 cap space by converting $3.85M of RB Aaron Jones' 2022 compensation into a signing bonus and adding two void years, per source.



Green Bay has now created nearly $14M in cap space over the past two days, with more moves ahead. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 24, 2022

Battling injuries throughout the year, Jones recorded 1,190 all-purpose yards with 10 total touchdowns last season in Green Bay. He signed a four-year, $48 million deal with the Packers last offseason before hitting the open market in free agency.

