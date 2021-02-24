Report: Dolphins eyeing Pro Bowl running back Aaron Jones

Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Jones breaks away for a 67-yard run during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The NFL’s new league year is set to begin on Wednesday, March 17 and when it does, Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones is expected to become the top free agent running back.

According to Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson, if and when Jones hits the open market, the Miami Dolphins are among the teams he’s willing to consider playing for in 2021 and beyond. The report also suggests the interest is “mutual” inside Miami’s front office.

The Packers’ fifth round draft pick in 2017 out of UTEP, Jones has rushed for 3,364 yards and 37 touchdowns in four seasons in Green Bay. The El Paso native exploded on the scene in 2019 when he led the NFL and set a Packers franchise record with 23 total touchdowns (including postseason). Jones was a Pro Bowl selection last season and ranks fifth in yards from scrimmage (3,017) and is tied for second in total touchdowns (30) over the course of the last two seasons.

Haven’t even reached my prime yet 🤫 https://t.co/tL6mkit7OA — Aaron Jones 3️⃣3️⃣ (@Showtyme_33) February 24, 2021

Only Derick Henry and Dalvin Cook have over 3,000 yards from scrimmage and 30 touchdowns since 2019.

The Dolphins, who just missed the playoffs last season at 10-6, are is desperate need of a running back after using five different runners in the backfield last season. If Jones decided to take his talents to South Beach, it would reunite him with Dolphins cornerback Nik Needham, who has become a mainstay in Miami’s secondary. Jones and Needham played together at UTEP from 2013-2016.

Free agency is a little under a month away and with Drew Rosenhaus as his new agent, Jones should have several teams interested in his services. A return to Green Bay isn’t out of the question, as the Pro Bowl running back has communicated his interest in becoming, “a lifelong Packer.”