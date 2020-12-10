Packers RB Aaron Jones named FedEx Ground Player of the Week

GREEN BAY, WI (KTSM) – If FedEx had a favorite football player, it would be Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones.

For the second time this season, Jones has been named the FedEx Ground Player of the Week.

Jones rushed for 130 yards on 15 carries in the Packers’ 30-16 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. His performance was highlighted by a career-long 77-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter, a run that sealed the Packers’ ninth win of the season.

The El Paso native was honored with the award in Week 2, after rushing for a career-high 168 yards and two touchdowns in a 42-21 win over the Detroit Lions.