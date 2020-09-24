Packers’ Jones wins FedEx Ground Player of the Week

Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Jones celebrates his touchdown catch during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

GREEN BAY, WI (KTSM) — Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones has been named the FedEx Ground Player of the Week after rushing for a career-high 168 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday’s 42-21 win over the Detroit Lions.

The award is voted on by the fans and Jones received 76.5% of votes.

Jones also caught four passes for 68 yards and a touchdown, giving the former Burges Mustang and UTEP Miner the most all-purpose yards (236) in a game by a Packers running back in team history.

Jones carried the Packers to their best day on the ground in nearly 17 years. His 75-yard touchdown run on the first play of the second half is the longest by a Packers player since Ahman Green’s 90-yard touchdown run against the Cowboys on Oct. 24, 2004.

"No one will catch him!"



Hear the #Packers radio call of @Showtyme_33's 75-yard TD run against the Lions. 📻



Up next: #GBvsNO | Sunday at 7:20 p.m. CT | NBC pic.twitter.com/9PwZAgEveX — Green Bay Packers (@packers) September 22, 2020

The other Week 2 nominees included Nick Chubb, who rushed for 124 yards and two touchdowns in Cleveland’s 35-30 win over Cincinnati, and James Connor, who had 106 rushing yards and a touchdown in Pittsburgh’s 26-21 win over Denver.

Jones currently leads the NFL is rushing yards (234) through the first two weeks of the season and is averaging nearly seven yards per carry.

This week, the Packers (2-0) will travel to New Orleans in a matchup against the Saints (1-1) on Sunday Night Football on NBC.