Packers elect not to franchise tag running back Aaron Jones

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones is set to become a free agent when the new league year begins in the NFL on Wednesday, March 17.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Packers did not elect to use their franchise tag on Jones, which means he will hit the open market if the two parties are unable to agree upon a long-term contract before Wednesday. Per Schefter, the Packers’ plan is to attempt to re-sign the El Paso native before free agency starts. If a long-term deal does not come to fruition, it would give Jones the opportunity to sign with any NFL team.

Packers did not place their franchise tag on RB Aaron Jones, per source. Jones is headed to free agency, though Green Bay is attempting to re-sign him before he gets there. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2021

Typically, each NFL team is permitted to tag one player per year, which is essentially a one-year contract that guarantees a predetermined salary for players. The salary amount is set by averaging the top five salaries by position from the previous league year.

The Packers’ fifth round draft pick in 2017 out of UTEP, Jones has rushed for 3,364 yards and 37 touchdowns in four seasons in Green Bay. The El Paso native exploded on the scene in 2019 when he led the NFL and set a Packers franchise record with 23 total touchdowns (including postseason). Jones was a Pro Bowl selection last season and ranks fifth in yards from scrimmage (3,017) and is tied for second in total touchdowns (30) over the course of the last two seasons.

Only Derick Henry and Dalvin Cook have over 3,000 yards from scrimmage and 30 touchdowns since 2019.

Jones is expected to become the most highly sought-after running back on the market and recently hired Drew Rosenhaus to be his new agent.