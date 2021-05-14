Packers bring in linebacker Alvin Jones Jr. for tryout

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Alvin Jones Jr.’s NFL dream is still alive. The Green Bay Packers, who just so happen to employ his twin brother Aaron Jones, have brought in the former UTEP Miner and Burges Mustang for a tryout at Green Bay’s rookie minicamp this weekend.

Alvin is one of three players the Packers are trying out and is wearing No. 45.

LB Alvin Jones is getting a tryout with #Packers today. Showing some burst here. Kinda like his twin brother. pic.twitter.com/WWfc2SMw9c — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) May 14, 2021

Alvin went undrafted as a linebacker out of UTEP in 2018, but singed as a free agent with the Baltimore Ravens where he was a member of their practice squad in 2018. He played defense and special teams in the preseason his rookie year. Alvin split time between the practice squad and injured reserve in 2019 before being waived during the season. He did not play in 2020.

Alvin earned All Conference-USA honors three times during his career and tallied 343 career tackles with the Miners. His 40.0 career tackles for loss rank third and 15.0 sacks tie for fourth in program history.