Packers’ Aaron Jones looks to post back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons

GREEN BAY, WI (KTSM) — Christmas came early for Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones when he found out on Monday he was selected to his first Pro Bowl. Jones and the Packers could get a couple belated Christmas presents with a win against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday Night Football on NBC.

Jones needs just 32 yards rushing to reach 1,000 for the season. It would be the second consecutive season the El Paso native has posted a 1,000-yard season. Jones rushed for 1,084 yards last season.

“That’s a great benchmark for any back to hit, especially because it’s the NFL,” said Jones. “That’s a hard thing to do. Kudos to anyone who does reach it and I don’t see it as something that comes easy. It’s something that you have to work for, not only you, but your blocking unit and game planning as well. It all starts with our guys up front though.”

The Packers could also inch closer towards claiming the No. 1 seed in the NFC and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs with a win over the Titans, who are led by their own superstar at running back Derrick Henry.

“I think the world of Derrick Henry,” said Jones. “He’s a great back and he does a lot of great things for his team and he brings the overall value of the position up. Shoutout to Derrick Henry for helping out all of the backs out there. He’s a great player.”

Jones is set to become a free agent at the conclusion of the season, but wants to be a, “lifelong Packer.” While the Packers’ brass maintain they would like to sign him to a long-term deal, giving a running back a lucrative deal has never really been Green Bay’s priority. In fact, if Jones eclipses 1,000 yards this season, it would be the first time a Packers’ running back has posted back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons since Eddie Lacy did it in 2013 and 2014.

The former Burges Mustang and UTEP Miner has hired new representation in order to strike a deal, parting ways with his former agent, Leigh Steinberg, in order to sign on with his new agent, Drew Rosenhaus.

Titans-Packers will kickoff at 6:20 p.m. MT at Lambeau Field. Coverage begins on KTSM at 5 p.m. MT.