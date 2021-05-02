Texans select former NMSU DL Roy Lopez in 6th round of NFL Draft

CLEVELAND, OH (KTSM) — With the 195th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Houston Texans select, Roy Lopez, defensive lineman — University of Arizona.

That’s how the Texans’ sixth round pick was announced on Saturday at the NFL Draft in Cleveland, OH. Lopez, who was a four-year starter on New Mexico State’s defensive line before transferring to Arizona this past season, is now living out his NFL dream.

The 6’4, 304 lbs. defensive tackle recorded 154 career tackles, 23.5 for loss and nine sacks. His best season came in 2018 with the Aggies, starting all 12 games and compiling 63 tackles, 12.5 for loss and four sacks.

According to ESPN, Lopez was the 22nd ranked defensive tackle in the draft, 350th overall with a draft grade of 30.

“Lopez has the low center of gravity and core strength to hold his ground one-on-one as a run defender,” read ESPN’s scouting report on Lopez. “He has outstanding upper-body strength and chases with good effort rushing the passer.”

The rookie pool estimate for Lopez is $711,123 as the Texans’ sixth round pick, per Over the Cap.