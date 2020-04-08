Montez hosts virtual workouts for NFL teams ahead of Draft

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Steven Montez has waited his whole life for this moment. The chance to hear his name called at the 2020 NFL Draft, but the Coronavirus Pandemic has made the pre-draft process a little more challenging for the El Paso native.

Steven Montez is currently in Boulder, Colorado and has had 'virtual workouts' via FaceTime and Skype with the #Titans, #Bears, and #Packers. Other teams have shown interest in the quarterback at the Senior Bowl, NFL Combine, and Colorado's Pro Day. #NFLDraft #KTSM9Sports — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) April 7, 2020

Due to COVID-19, all 32 NFL teams have been forced to shutdown their team facilities. That means no in-person, pre-draft workouts.

“It’s not like I’m dealing with a problem that everyone else isn’t dealing with,” said Montez. “We are all dealing with the same thing. Every quarterback that’s going to be in the draft this year is dealing with this coronavirus and this quarantine stuff. You can’t really complain because everyone is going through the same exact thing that you’re going through.”

Montez is widely considered a day two or day three pick and has had virtual workouts on FaceTime and Skype with the Titans, Bears, and Packers. He anticipates fielding more calls as the draft draws closer.

“I’m happy to hop on the phone and talk to coaches and whoever wants to talk to me to be honest,” said Montez. “I’m just trying to enjoy this amazing opportunity and put my best foot forward, even if things aren’t exactly ideal right now.”

The Del Valle High School graduate was a three-year starter at the University of Colorado, breaking dozens of records with the Buffaloes. He threw for 9,710 yards and 63 touchdowns, rushing for another 11 scores. He believes the tape that is out on him will lead to an NFL team giving him the an opportunity to compete for a job.

“They’ve already seen what I have to offer and they’re watching a ton of tape on me. The tape is more important than any of these events,” said Montez. “All I need is an opportunity. I don’t have to be a draft pick. If they give me a chance I’ll show them why they’re right in picking me.”

The 2020 NFL Draft will be held remotely April 23-25.