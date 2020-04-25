Montez goes undrafted, signs with Redskins as priority free agent

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Colorado quarterback and El Paso’s own Steven Montez went undrafted in the 2020 NFL Draft, but has quickly found a new home in Washington D.C. Montez telling KTSM 9 Sports he has signed as an undrafted free agent with the Washington Redskins.

The former Del Valle High School standout watched 10 other quarterbacks get drafted, but his NFL dream still becomes a reality. After the last selection was made in the draft, Montez became a priority free agent for several teams. He chose to sign with the Redskins who showed interest in him late in the draft process.

Washington currently has three quarterbacks on their roster. Dwayne Haskins Jr., Alex Smith, and Kyle Allen. Smith suffered a gruesome leg injury over a year ago, but is hopeful to play in 2020.

Throughout the draft process, Montez worked out with former UTEP quarterback Jordan Palmer in California. Palmer, who was a career backup in the NFL after his playing days with the Miners, is widely considered the top quarterback consultant in the game. In addition to mentoring Montez, Palmer worked with LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, the top overall pick in this year’s draft by the Cincinnati Bengals.

Interest in Montez picked up at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, where the Colorado quarterback impressed on the practice field in January. It continued in February at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana, when he ran a 4.68 in the 40-yard dash. That momentum carried into Colorado’s Pro Day in March where his arm talent was hard to ignore.

The coronavirus pandemic prevented the El Paso native from taking any visits to team facilities or having in-person workouts, but Montez held virtual workouts with the Tennessee Titans, Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, Jacksonville Jaguars, and the Redskins ahead of the draft.

Montez rewrote 37 records at Colorado. He is the Buffaloes’ all-time leader in passing and will now look to leave his mark in the NFL, which has become part of the family business. His father, Alfred Montez, was his quarterbacks coach at Del Valle and had a cup of coffee with the Oakland Raiders in 1996.

At 6-foot-6, 230 pounds, Montez has all the tools to become a successful NFL quarterback. He likely fell out of the draft due to some inconsistent play, but much of that can be attributed to instability within the Colorado football program. In his five years with the Buffaloes, Montez has two head coaches and three offensive coordinators.

All Montez asked for going into the draft was an opportunity to prove himself. The Redskins will take him up on that opportunity and he is determined to prove them right.